Harper Retires, Roach Sworn in as Lexington Utilities General Manager

Article by Steve Corlew-

The City of Lexington’s long time Utilities Department General Manager retired last week, and a new General Manager was sworn into office.

Michael Harper was honored Thursday, March 30th, at the Lexington Utilities Operation Center. Harper has worked for the city both as a Lexington Police Officer and as the utility department General Manager.

Justin Roach, who has been working under Harper, was sworn in Friday, March 31st, as the new General Manager.

Mayor Jeff Griggs said he wanted to thank Hopper for helping train Roach for his job.

“He is a fine young man, and he is going to be an asset to the city,” Mayor Jeff Griggs said before swearing in Roach. “I am looking forward to him being part of the team.”

“I do thank Michael, the mayor and the board of aldermen for giving me the opportunity to serve the public,” Roach said after his swearing in ceremony.

“It is going to be an honor (to serve the city),” Roach added. “I have a good support staff. Michael left it in good shape.”

During Harper’s retirement lunch, Mayor Griggs talked about…

For complete coverage, see the April 5th edition of The Lexington Progress.

