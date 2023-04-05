City, County Officials Discuss Project with Developers

Article by Steve Corlew-

The city and county held a joint session to discuss a proposed housing development, Thursday night, March 30th.

The meeting was to give Lexington aldermen and Henderson County commissioners information on the use of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to help finance infrastructure of a 72-home Thomas-Meadows subdivision in the Timberlake-Widersville Road area.

Some officials have expressed concerns about how a TIF would affect future revenues. Officials also wanted to make sure they were not liable, if the development was not completed.

TIFs have been used in the past for industrial and commercial development. Just recently the state has allowed the use of a TIF in residential development if counties qualify.

Officials met with developers, Anthony Melton, Stan Clampitt, and Adam Ledsinger.

All the city’s aldermen were present and all, but three county commissioners attended the joint session.

The TIF funds would only be used to…

