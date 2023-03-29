Two Persons Arrested, Drugs and Stolen Property Recovered

Article by Steve Corlew-

steve@lexingtonprogress.com

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department arrested two suspects and recovered stolen property and drugs following raids on two separate locations, Wednesday, March 22nd.

According to Sheriff Department Investigator, Jeremiah Adams, law enforcement officers recovered a tractor and a scooter from a residence at 1910 Blue Goose Road. That investigation led to a second home at Lakeview Park Cove.

Narcotics were confiscated at both locations and officers believe the activity is gang related.

“That was a good day for law enforcement and Henderson County,” Sheriff Brian Duke said. “In that investigation we seized drugs, located stolen property, made an arrest on a violate crime.”

Sheriff Duke said the activity involved alleged gang members and investigations are continuing with…

For complete coverage, see the March 29th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!