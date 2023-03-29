Traffic Accident Leads to One Injured

Article by Steve Corlew-

A Lexington man faces multiple charges, and another was injured following an accident, Monday, March 27th, on East Church Street.

According to Lexington Police Chief Jeff Middleton, Bryan Isbell, 60, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence-1st offense, violation of open container laws, failure to yield the right of way and violation of the implied consent law. Isbell was driving a 1990 Chevrolet Silverado.

William T. Childress, 44, of Lexington was eastbound on East Church Street, riding a 2008…

