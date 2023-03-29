Motions Filed in Chicken Barn Lawsuit

Article by Steve Corlew-

Defendants in the federal lawsuit regarding a local large scale chicken farm operation with ties to Tyson Foods, are asking a Federal Judge to dismiss the case.

Attorneys for the defendants filed separate motions to dismiss filed in U.S. District Court in Jackson, March 17th.

In December, a group of concerned citizens filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Farm Services Agency, Farm Credit Mid-America, FLCA and two Henderson County farming operations in federal court in Jackson.

The lawsuit alleges that a federal loan program meant for “family farms” is illegally being used to finance industrial poultry operations controlled by large corporations.

Lawyers for the Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC) filed the lawsuit in the Western District of Tennessee Eastern Division of the U.S. District Court, on December 12, 2022.

The poultry warehouses are located on Judge McClough Road and White Cemetery Road in northern Henderson County.

