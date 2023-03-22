Lexington Progress Publisher Addresses Rotary

Article by Steve Corlew-

Victor Parkins, the publisher of The Lexington Progress, discussed his views on local news reporting with the Lexington Rotary Club, March 14th.

The Mirror Exchange, Inc. owned by Parkins and his sister Scarlet Elliot, purchased the paper in June 2022 from the Franklin family. It was one of three newspapers purchased this past year. The Mirror Exchange, Inc. now owns seven newspapers and a press.

The Lexington Progress has only had three owners in the 138-year history of the newspaper.

“We want it to be local, and about the peoples in this room and your children,” Parkins said about the newspaper’s coverage. “We just want…

For complete coverage, see the March 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

