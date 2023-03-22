Lady Tigers Softball Team Rough Start to the Season

Article by Jordan Morris-

The official start of the 2023 softball season has begun for Lexington High School. The Lady Tigers softball team began the season on the road with games played at Henry County and then Lexington made their way to Dyersburg, Tennessee to take on Dyer County at Dyersburg State Community College.

In the first game, LHS was in Paris, Tennessee to take on Henry County on March 13. The Lady Tigers did not have their best game, resulting in a loss. Lexington would fall to the Lady Patriots with a final score of 6-11.

Lexington Lady Tigers fell behind early and couldn’t come back in an 11-6 loss to Henry County on Monday. Lexington only managed to score one run in the first inning, three runs in the second, and finished the game scoring two more runs in the seventh. Henry County scored seven runs in the first inning and two runs in each the second and third innings. The first inning ultimately costed the Lady Tigers the game.

Lexington was led in the circle by junior Kailyn Melton. Melton did not have…

