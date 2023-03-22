Building is Gone, But Memories Remain

Article by Steve Corlew-

The demolition of Sardis School did not mean the memories would fade away, a genealogy group met recently at the Sardis Senior Citizens Center to discuss the school deep and rich history.

The bricks and mortar may be gone, except for those saved as souvenirs.

Many items were rescued when the school closed in the mid-1980. Annuals, class pictures, trophies, and more all are safely secured at the Sardis Senior Citizens building.

The school’s history is rich, starting with the Sardis Normal College. While class sizes were small, graduates went on to serve their town, county, and state.

The Sardis Normal College was established in the early 1880s, later transformed into elementary and high school. It served the small community and surrounding area for many years.

Sardis Normal College lasted unit about 1910 when the college level classes were moved to Martin, TN to the Hall-Moody Institute. Hall-Moody later became known as the University of Tennessee at Martin.

Graduates from Sardis High School have…

