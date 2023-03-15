McNeal Sentenced in Federal Court

Article by Steve Corlew-

A 36-year-old Jackson man has been sentenced in Federal Court on a case that was started by a Lexington Police Department investigation in 2017.

Preston Antwan McNeal, was found guilty on four counts of a seven-county indictment and sentenced to 35 years for trafficking methamphetamine, United States Attorney Kevin G. Ritz said.

According to U. S. Attorney Ritz, information presented in court showed that from 2016 to 2019, McNeal formed and was the leader of a large methamphetamine trafficking operation in West Tennessee. In 2017, the Lexington Police Department conducted a traffic stop on McNeal’s vehicle and he allegedly threw a bag containing 44 grams of methamphetamine, 16 grams of cocaine, and one gram of crack cocaine into a nearby yard. Officers found $1,281 in cash, a drug ledger, and a digital scale in the car.

In 2019 the Chester County Sheriff’s Department arrested McNeal at a traffic stop. The deputy searched…

