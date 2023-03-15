Lexington Couple Dies in Late Night Fire

Article by Steve Corlew-

While smoke detectors may not have saved a couple from a fatal fire last week, it would have at least given them a chance to escape, according to officials.

On Monday, March 6th, at 11:30 p.m. the Lexington Fire Department responded to the late-night house fire at 72 Morningside Drive.

Noel Wade, 54, and Andrea Wade, 53, died in the fire, according to Lexington Police Chief Jeff Middleton. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arson division.

The couple’s death was the first fire fatality in Lexington in nearly 25 years.

Chief Middleton said they could not find a working smoke detector in the home.

“Statistics show that survivability significantly increases in these types of events (if smoke detectors are present),” Middleton said.

Both the Lexington Fire Department and Henderson County Fire Department offer free smoke detectors and free installation.

“All you have to do is call,” Middleton added. The chief recommends…

