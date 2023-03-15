Community Leader Remembered

Article by Steve Corlew-

A former community leader and former banker was remembered by community leaders, friends, and family this past week.

Billy Max Woods, 84, the former president of Central State Bank and later Union Planters Bank, passed away Monday, March 13th.

Services were held at Pafford Funeral Home, Tuesday, March 14th with burial at Lexington Cemetery.

The longtime…

For complete obituaries, see the March 15th edition of The Lexington Progress.

