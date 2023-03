Michael Dwain Barrett, 72

Clara Mae Blankenship, 84

Robert “Pops” Earnest, 67

Cordell Anthony Ray Hays, 23

Billy Max Woods, 84

Lynne Marie Ridley, 75

Jeanette Teresa Sexton Thiele, 85

Mary Magdaline Webb, 60

William Thomas Western, 89

For complete obituaries, see the March 15th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!