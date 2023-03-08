Vineyard Gives Overview of Highway Department

Article by Steve Corlew-

Henderson County Highway Road Superintendent Steve Vineyard gave the Lexington Rotary Club members an overview of his department’s operation, Tuesday, February 28th, at the club’s weekly meeting.

With a staff of 22, plus himself, the Henderson County Highway department looks after 769 individual road segments throughout the 526 square miles of the county.

There are 737 miles of roads throughout the county. His staff also maintains 1173 road intersections, clearing right of way, so the intersection has clearance, and maintaining the county road signs.

“That is a lot of roads,” Vineyard stated.

According to Vineyard, his budget barely covers the work that needs to be done annually. The total highway department budget is $3.2 million which limits the amount of work that can be done.

This year the department received an additional $2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act funds.

“I told them (the county commission) if they would let me have some funds, I would put…

