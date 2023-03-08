County-wide Cleanup Days Planned

Article by Steve Corlew-

The third Saturday in March, April, and May have been designated for a county-wide volunteer cleanup days by Henderson County Mayor Robbie McCready.

Stagging for the March cleanup day will be at the Good News Worship Center, 675 Reed Road, Lexington. Other sites will be announced as they are determined.

The clean-up day will be from 8:00 a.m. until noon.

Volunteers are still needed according to Mayor McCready. Anyone interested in volunteering or being a site coordinator should contact Mayor McCready.

A household hazardous waste collection event is also scheduled March 25th. This event is sponsored by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. The event is scheduled from 8:00 a.m. until noon at the Henderson County Solid Waste facility, 264 Mig Drive, in Lexington.

