Spann’s Efforts Keep Water Safety on Everyone’s Mind

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Spann family turned a tragedy into a triumph as Angela Spann works hard to provide better future for Henderson County youth and improve water safety for all.

It has been nearly five years since her son Tyler died after being caught in a rip tide off Panama City Beach, but that tragedy has led to an increase in water safety awareness, scholarships for classmates, and increase organ donation awareness through the Tyler Spann Foundation.

It was the outpouring of love and support from friends and family that helped Kimmy and Angela Spann overcome their loss. It also created a need to give back to the community. “I don’t know how I did it,” Angela Spann said. “I had a lot of support.”

As soon as the tragedy occurred people began raising money and she wanted to give back. One of the ways they gave back to the community was through the Tyler Spann Foundation Scholarship.

Another is through the Crayon Drives, that…

