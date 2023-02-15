Planning Commission Looks at Dollar General Site Plan

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Lexington Planning Commission approved the site plan for a new Dollar General Store on North Broad Street, Monday night, February 14th.

The action came after the Board of Zoning Appeals gave the developers a variance, reducing the number of parking spaces required by the city ordinance.

Work is already underway clearing the site. The site plan includes a new street on the south edge of the lot to give safer access to the lot and give the city access to a future water tower location.

The land was originally purchased for a new water tower for Lexington Utilities.

The board also gave its approval for a request from Brad J. Duke to rezone some property near the Hall Street and Natchez Trace Drive intersection from light industrial to medium density residential.

Shelton Merrell, Regional Planner for the Southwest Tennessee Development District, told the board that the chances of an industry being built on the lot was “slim to none.” The property is on the south side of Hall Street.

The commission tabled action on revising the subdivision plan to…

