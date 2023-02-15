Nelson’s Grammy Award Surprises Henderson Countian

Article by Steve Corlew-

Willie Nelson’s win last week at the 65th Grammy Awards for Country Album of the Year was a pleasant surprise for one Henderson Countian.

Well known Nashville music producer and songwriter Buddy Cannon did not attend this year’s ceremony because he felt Nelson was up against many younger artists.

Nelson’s “A Beautiful Time,” beat out albums by Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Miranda Lambert, and Luke Combs for the Grammy. Nelson also won a Grammy for best country solo with Live Forever.

“I didn’t think we had much of a chance of winning,” Cannon said noting that Nelson is nearly 90 years old. “A Beautiful Time” was released on Nelson’s 89th birthday.

Willie Nelson will celebrate his 90th birthday in April with a two-day, star studded, celebration concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

The all-star concert will feature Nelson along with Neil Young, Chris Stapleton, Lyle Lovett, Miranda Lambert, Rosanne Cash, Snoop Dogg, The Chicks, Kacey Musgraves and many more. Cannon is also helping coordinate the songs for that event.

The first time Cannon saw Nelson…

