Deadline Set for Parkers Crossroad’s Election Qualifying

Article by Steve Corlew-

The deadline is noon Thursday, February 16th for candidates to qualify for the Parker’s Crossroads City Commission.

Only one candidate had qualified as of Tuesday morning, February 14th. Incumbent Tony Hardee had filed his petition with the Election Commission.

Candidates will run for a four-year term to fill one of the three commission seats. Hardee was elected in 2021 to serve a two-year term, filling the unexpired term of the late John Simonton.

Petitions may be picked up at the Henderson County Election Commission office, 435 West Church Street.

Candidates will have until noon, February 23rd to withdraw their petition. The voter registration deadline is March 31st.

The election will be Tuesday, May 2nd, at the Parkers Crossroads City Park.

