Scotts Hill Board Discusses Water Improvements

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Scotts Hill City Board discussed improvements to its Bath Springs Water Plant during the board’s regular meeting, Monday night, February 6th.

The board discussed how to handle liability concerns and a request to improve the city park for youth sports. The board also discussed the conditions of some properties around town.

Randy McKinnon of TLM Associates, an engineering and architectural firm from Jackson, said it could cost around $5.5 million to add a well and make improvements to the Bath Spring’s plant. He also told the board that those numbers were just an estimate and not a firm cost projection. The city has been looking at improving its system for the past year.

Last month the board approved exploring the cost of adding a well in Bath Springs to help the southern portion of the system. The system currently has two water plants, one in Scotts Hill and another in Bath Springs. The board is concerned about growth in the Bath Springs area as well as the strain caused by the recent events over the Christmas Holidays. At that time the system lost pressure due to several water leaks.

“There are a lot of things we are taking a guess on at this time,” McKinnon told the board. “Thing have changed a lot since the plant was built.”

TLM Associated has not been…

For complete coverage, see the February 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!