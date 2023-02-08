Henderson Co. Schools Celebrate School Counselor’s Week

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County School System is celebrating National School Counseling Week February 6th -10th.

Director of Schools Danny Beecham says he is proud to recognize the vital role that school counselors play in helping students achieve their full potential. This year’s theme, “Helping Students Dream Big,” highlights the ongoing efforts of school counselors to support students in their academic, personal, and social growth.

“Our school counselors are truly heroes,” says Director Beecham. “Their work is critical in helping students achieve their dreams. National School Counseling Week allows us to celebrate…

