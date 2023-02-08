 Skip to content

Henderson Co. Schools Celebrate School Counselor’s Week

Henderson County School System Counselors are celebrating National School Counseling Week, February 6th-10th. The counselors are: Lori Maness, Melanie Beecham, Carol Burroughs, Della Hollingsworth, Becky Cole, Carolyn Weatherford Hays, Brandy Eason, Marissa Dove, Jonna White, Teresa Nowell, Cindy Eason, Warren Powers Henderson County Director of Schools who is also a counselor: Danny Beecham. Counselors not in picture are Tolena Bomer and Haley Noles.
Photo by Steve Corlew / Lexington Progress

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County School System is celebrating National School Counseling Week February 6th -10th.

Director of Schools Danny Beecham says he is proud to recognize the vital role that school counselors play in helping students achieve their full potential.  This year’s theme, “Helping Students Dream Big,” highlights the ongoing efforts of school counselors to support students in their academic, personal, and social growth.

“Our school counselors are truly heroes,” says Director Beecham.  “Their work is critical in helping students achieve their dreams.  National School Counseling Week allows us to celebrate…

