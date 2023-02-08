Get Notified, Join CodeRED

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Lexington Utilities System has joined CodeRED, a notification system designed to inform the public in the event of an emergency.

The system has been in use for a few years, but officials are trying to get the word out so everyone is aware of the system, and those that haven’t signed up, sign-up. It is free!

If you have signed up in the past, you might need to check to make sure your information is up-to-date. In December 2022, some 19,915 users were notified of a CodeRED event.

“It is a valuable resource for communications for the entire city and county,” County Mayor Robbie McCready said.

The system can be used to notify a specific group of users. For example, users in Parkers Crossroads could be notified about an event in the norther part of Henderson County, without having to notify Sardis and Scotts Hill.

“The system is very flexible,” Drew Cook, the Henderson County Emergency Management Director said. The system is used for weather alerts, missing persons, and basically any type of local emergency. The system is currently activated by the National Weather Service or the Henderson County Emergency Management Agency. Lexington Utilities will now…

For complete coverage, see the February 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!