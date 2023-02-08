Chief Justice Page Gives Rotarians Overview of the State Supreme Court

Article by Steve Corlew-

Lexington Rotarians heard from a Tennessee Supreme Court justice with local connections, as Mifflin native Roger Page spoke to the club, January 24th.

Page currently serves at the Chief Justice. He is one of five judges on the state’s Supreme Court. He began his judicial career when he was elected to the 26th Judicial District in 1998 and re-elected in 2006. Justice Page was appointed to the Court of Criminal Appeals by former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam in 2011. In 2016, Haslam nominated Judge Page for the Tennessee Supreme Court and he was confirmed by the General Assembly.

“In Tennessee there are 23,000 lawyers, but almost 1,000 lawyers in the state of Tennessee have the right to call themselves judge,” Judge Page told Rotarians as he explained Tennessee’s judicial system.

“In Tennessee we have a four-tier system. In my opinion, the most important tier in the system is General Sessions Court,” Judge Page said. “That is the court most people interact with.”

Justice Page went on to say that while most people don’t know who the Supreme Court justices are…

For complete coverage, see the February 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.

