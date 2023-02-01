Tolley Retires as 911 Director

Article by Steve Corlew-

Pam Tolley signed off as 911 Director on January 31, 2023, ending her long career with emergency communication.

Friday, January 27th, friends, family, co-workers, and officials from surrounding counties helped Tolley celebrate her retirement. Tolley’s co-workers had decorated the center with photos and mementos from her long career. Tolley first worked as a part-time dispatcher for Henderson County.

The 911 center was originally located in the basement of the Henderson County Board of Education on Wilson Street.

The 911 center moved to the Henderson County Justice Complex and took its first call there in February 1991.

Henderson County Fire Chief Lynn Murphy had served as the first director until he took over as fire chief, in July of 1997. Tolley was named as his replacement.

“It means so much that you have come to share the day with me,” Tolley told the crowd of well-wishers.

Henderson County Mayor Robbie McCready honored Tolley with a proclamation, and Sheriff Brian Duke told her how he appreciated her service and dedication to the county.

“I have worked under five sheriffs and interim sheriffs,” Tolley said. The system has undergone a lot of changes over…

