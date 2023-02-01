Henderson Co. vehicle, possession of Commission Changes Meeting Date, Sets Committee Meetings

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County Commission has changed its regular February meeting date.

Commissioners are now scheduled to meet, February 27th, at 7:00 p.m. The meeting was originally set for February 14th, Valentine’s Day.

The Henderson County Budget Committee will meet February 9th, at 6:00 p.m., the Henderson County Finance Committee will meet February 16th at 3:00 P.M., and the county Solid Waste Committee will meet, February 23rd, at 6:00 p.m. All meetings are at the Henderson County courthouse.

