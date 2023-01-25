| logout
Law Enforcement Investigates Body Found on McCaney Mill Rd.
Article by Steve Corlew-
Law enforcement officials are investigating a death on McCaney Mill Road, Monday, January 23rd.
Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke says it is an ongoing investigation involving the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Officers believe he may be a victim of a hit and run accident. The body of a white male in his early 30s was found alongside the highway, according to officials.
