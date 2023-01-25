Corlew Named Editor

Article by Holland Parkins-

The Lexington Progress is proud to announce our new editor, Steve Corlew. Although, Corlew is far from “new” to this business. If you’re an avid reader of the Lexington Progress, then we’re sure you already know this. Reporters are usually great at quality or quantity, but Corlew is an exception. Since he started back in June of 2022, (after previously working at the Lexington Progress at the start of his career) he was excited to hit the ground running and hasn’t let up yet. This hard work proves the deserving next step that Corlew was offered and accepted,

“I am very honored to be named editor of The Lexington Progress, I started my career 42 years ago. I look forward to continuing covering local news and event as the late W.T. “Jew” Franklin showed me. Tom Franklin and Mike Reed also gave me great guidance along the way.”

Steve started his career at The Lexington Progress in 1980 after graduating from…

For complete coverage, see the January 25th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!