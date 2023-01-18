County Commissioners Approve Planning Region, Disperses Some ARPA Funds

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County Commission voted to establish a planning region and land use controls during the commission’s regular session on January 10th.

Commissioners also voted to disperse some of the ARPA funds to pay for one time cost, approved the property assessor’s reappraisal plan, and approved a highway department leave policy.

Toward the end of the session, the County Commission addressed a resolution to establish a county-wide planning region and establish a planning commission. The planning commission’s job will be to develop a plan to bring back before the commission for its approval. The makeup of that commission was discussed, but not addressed during the meeting. The planning commission will develop uniform rules and regulations for sub-division within the county.

“The planning commission will only make recommendations to the county commission,” said Shelton Merrel, Regional Planner with the Southwest Tennessee Development District. “The only thing the planning commission has total autonomy over of the subdivision regulation is the fees being established.” Once the regulations are set and approved, they will not affect any existing development.

“What the subdivision regulations will do is bring uniformity,” Merrel told commissioners. The regulations will set a…

