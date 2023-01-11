TVA to Begin Drawdown of Four Lakes for Inspections

Article by Steve Corlew-

Beginning January 20th, TVA will begin a drawdown of the water levels at four of the Beech River Watershed Development lakes.

TVA plans to lower the reservoir levels on Beach, Cedar, Pin Oak, and Pine lakes about a foot below normal elevation to conduct a routine five-year examination of the dams.

The drawdown is expected to last until January 27th, weather permitting, and all reservoirs will be returned to normal operating levels as regularly scheduled.

TVA’s Dam Safety personnel will also be performing visual inspection of the sluices – water release from a gate near the base of the dam – as part of the survey.

The work at the Beech River dams is part of TVA’’s continuous improvement campaign to ensure TVA dams meet today’s stringent industry safety standards.

These inspections are part of a robust, comprehensive Dam Safety Program that…

For complete coverage, see the January 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

