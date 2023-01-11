TBI Investigates Death at Henderson Co. Justice Complex

Article by Steve Corlew-

The investigation into the death of an inmate at the Henderson County Justice complex is continuing as the operation of the jail has returned to normal.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is awaiting the autopsy reports, according to Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke.

Work release prisoners have been on lockdown during the investigation, but returned to work, January 9th, Sheriff Duke reported.

Manuel Shannon Overman had died, Sunday, January 1st. Duke said he was unable to release any further information on the death at this time.

