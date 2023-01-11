Scotts Hill Takes Steps for Water System Improvement

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Scotts Hill City started its new year by agreeing to look into improvements to its water system and hearing a report from the city’s new police chief during its monthly session, January 3rd.

The board also agreed to let the state manage a grant for sidewalks and discussed applying for a Tennessee Parks and Recreation grant.

The board voted unanimously to add a third well at the Bath Spring’s plant and to upgrade the controls to help the south side of the city’s water system. The improvements would not only add the well, but also add filters and upgraded controls.

General Manager Clayton Alexander said the city was on track to recover.

“It is just a slow process,” Alexander said. “We are on an island by ourselves.”

High volume water leaks, high usage, and the inability to get water for neighboring systems kept Scotts Hill from being able to maintain its water supply and water pressure.

“We had an extremely high demand, and it overwhelmed our capacity,” Alexander said.

At the time of the meeting, the city was still under a boil water notice and its tanks were two thirds full.

The boil notice was…

