Article by Steve Corlew-

A reception honoring Henderson County Director of Schools, Steve Wilkinson will be held Sunday, January 15th at the Broad Street Church of Christ Gymnasium. The reception will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 131 North Broad Street. Danny Beecham was hired in November to take over the county schools when Wilkinson retires.

