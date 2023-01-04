Water Systems Work to Get Back to Normal

Article by Steve Corlew-

A Christmas arctic freeze sent local utilities scrambling, answering complaint calls, and repairing broken water lines and trying to keep their system up and running as temperatures plunged to just above zero and wind chills were even colder.

Many utility workers spent their holidays repairing breaks and hearing complaints from customers as line froze and broke all across the systems.

The problems cause the Lexington Utility System and Scotts Hill Water Department to issue precautionary boil water notices as they lost storage capacity and pressure.

Lexington lifted the boil water notice on New Year’s Eve, and Scotts Hill hopes to lift its notice later this week. Officials heaped praises on their employees for their hard work, and long hours.

“It was a group effort,” Scotts Hill Mayor Wood Capley said. “Everybody was out working.”

The hard freeze over the Christmas holidays created problems, not only in Lexington but in many systems across West Tennessee.

At one point, boil water advisories covered 34 counties from Shelby County to Sullivan County. The notices were cautions as…

