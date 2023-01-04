TBI Investigates Death at Henderson County Justice Complex.

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations has been called in to investigate the death of an inmate at the Henderson County Justice Complex, according to authorities.

Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke confirmed Manuel Shannon Overman had died, Sunday, January 1st and the TBI has been called in to investigate. Due to the TBI investigation, he was unable to release any additional information.

Overman has been awaiting trial for over two years on a murder charge.

