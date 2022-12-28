Police Chief Nears Retirement

Article by Steve Corlew-

He has been called a coach, a friend, a big brother and even one of the biggest Santa’s at Christmas time by those that know him. For the past 32 years he has served as the Chief of Police in Lexington.

Come January 5th, Roger Loftin will work his last shift as mandatory retirement will end his career as chief.

Because he has enjoyed his job, and has enjoyed helping others, he has become one of the longest serving active police chiefs in Tennessee.

Donna Hetherington, retired Lexington Police Department DARE officer, said Loftin was her Sargent when she joined the department and was like a big brother. She said at Christmas time he was the biggest Santa Claus.

“He can calm a storm,” Hetherington said describing his leadership techniques. Not only was she the department’s first DARE officer, but also the first female office. She started as a dispatcher in 1986 and then became a patrolman in 1987.

One of his fondest memories as chief has been all of the projects which deal with children; DARE, Shop with a Cop, and Halloween Trunk or Treat have all been memorable.

Maybe it is his coaching skills that he developed in the 41 years he worked with the Lexington Little League, or his leadership skill he gained in running the department, but Chief Loftin has been…

For complete coverage, see the December 28th edition of The Lexington Progress.

