Warming Center to Open As Temperatures Fall

Article by Steve Corlew-

Officials have been warning residents about the cold weather as temperatures are expected to fall into the single digits by this weekend.

Henderson County is opening a Warming Center at The Watson Center, 50 Natchez Trace Dr., for residents that need shelter from the cold.

According to Henderson County Mayor Robbie McCready, the center will open Thursday, December 22nd at 6:00 p.m. thru 9:00 a.m. Christmas morning. Cots have been provided by the Tennessee National Guard and area churches will provide food.

“We have some people that want to help,” Miles Roberts of the Henderson County Homeless Coalition said. Roberts said anyone who wants to help can contact him for more information, 731-845-3803.

Temperatures are expected to drop dramatically Thursday from a high in the 50s to a low of 1 degree according to The Weather Channel forecast. Winter storm Elliot may even usher…

For complete coverage, see the December 21st edition of The Lexington Progress.

