County Commission Approves Car for Mayor

After a week of debating whether a surplus vehicle can be transferred from the sheriff’s department for use by the mayor, the Henderson County Commission voted 9-3 to approve the request, December 13, 2022.

The car prompted much discussion and the only non-unanimous vote of the session. The issue was first brought to the commission’s attention as one of three findings of a state audit released in late November.

The state cited the problem because the car was transferred to Mayor Robbie McCready in August prior to him taking office on September 1. Officials have said the early transfer was unintentional and McCready left the vehicle parked while the county’s budget committee and the audit committee reviewed the actions.

Mayor McCready requested the vehicle to avoid liability issues and to save the county money.

The mayor made his recommendation to the full commission, adding the car would be available to any courthouse employee for use on official business.

“My recommendation would be that, not only would I be allowed to use it, but anybody working at the courthouse,” McCready told the commission. Several surrounding cities and county’s supply vehicles to mayors, McCready told commissioners.

While commissioner Blake Stanfill made a motion with Mack Maness seconding to approve the transfer of the vehicle, much of the discussion centered on the…

