Sardis City Board Rejected All Bids on Sardis School Demolition

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Sardis City Board clarified its bidding process for the removal of the Sardis school building and will open new bids on December 12th at 4:30 p.m.

Meeting in the board’s regular session, Monday, December 5, 2022, aldermen decided to clarify the bidding process.

There were five bids for the project according to Alderman Richard Hollands. The bid specification called for the company that won the bid to identify and remove asbestos from the old building.

Since the cost of the removal was unknown, aldermen agreed to let the bidders only include the identification of the asbestos and city will pay the removal cost.

Holland explained that the city would have to pay the cost of the removal since a company specializing in asbestos removal would have to be contracted.

The school building was constructed in the 1939-40 school year. While the new building was under construction, classes were taught in different locations around town. The gym was erected in the early 1950s. The school was closed in 1985-86. Sardis High School students moved to…

