Parkers Crossroads Board Holds Brief Monthly Session

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Parkers Crossroads City Commissioners heard updates on old business during a brief monthly session, December 1, 2023. Commissioner Jamie Simonton was absent from the meeting.

City Manager Steve McDaniel reported that the company which is repairing the fence at the Parkers Crossroad City Park has had some delays and is planning to start that project very soon.

The paving of the parking lot at the Parkers Crossroad’s City Park is still being investigated and McDaniel hopes to have two proposals to consider. One plan would pave the entire lot, and another would leave grass medians. Currently the lot is gravel with grass medians. McDaniel said he hopes to have bids by the next meeting.

The city is also waiting on the company to power wash and reseal the amphitheater seating. That project is funded by a…

For complete coverage, see the December 7th edition of The Lexington Progress.

