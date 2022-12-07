Jury Convicts Lexington Man of Attempted Murder

Article by Steve Corlew-

A Henderson County jury convicted a Lexington man of attempted murder and other charges, November 29, 2022, according to District Attorney General Jody S. Pickens.

Johnny Wayne Bass Jr., 28, was indicted on October 5, 2021, for attempted first degree murder, felony reckless endangerment and employing a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony following an investigation by the Lexington Police Department. The jury found him guilty on all counts.

The indictments stems from a domestic incident that happened on January 11, 2021. The investigation revealed that Bass shot a female victim in the head, back, and shoulder while she was near an infant who also lived at the residence.

Bass is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Don Allen, January 20, 2023, and faces up to…

