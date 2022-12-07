Joint Economic Development Board Holds Monthly Session

Article by Steve Corlew-

Mayors and officials from around the county met to discuss economic development, Monday, December 5th.

The board is made up of county officials, mayors and city officials from Lexington, Sardis, Scotts Hill, and Parkers Crossroads.

Among the issues, the board discussed the need for a budget and joint funding. The board also expressed appreciation for what Director of Schools Steve Wilkinson has done for the county. Wilkinson will be retiring in January.

“I appreciate what you have done for our schools,” Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs said. “It helps in recruiting new industry.”

“We are very fortunate to have the schools that we have,” Scotts Hill Mayor Woody Capley added.

Chamber of Commerce Director Kristina Anderson also updated the group on the Ice Rink for the Henderson County Courthouse lawn and the…

