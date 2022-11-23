Tennessee 22A Remains Closed as Work Continues

Article by Steve Corlew-

Tennessee 22A is still closed, with no word from the Tennessee Department of Transportation on when the road will reopen. The City of Lexington has also not had any updates on the work.

Crews with Jones Brothers Construction, LLC, had been paving the Lexington Bypass. The highway was closed on short notice on August 1, and at that time TDOT projected the road would be closed for approximately seven weeks.

In mid-October, officials met with TDOT for an update on projects, at that time TDOT advised officials that the Highway 22A, 200, and…

