Princess Theatre to Host Christmas Movie Premiere

A Lexington High School freshman will be greeting fans when his Christmas movie premieres at the Princess Theater, November 29, 2022.

The red-carpet premier of “It’s Christmas Again,” featuring cast member Jordan Makale Williams will be a one night only event.

Jordan is the son of Cassie Smith and Casey Williams. He plays one of the shepherds in the movie which helps guides Jake back to a belief in Christmas. “I am super glad it’s at the Princess,” Jordan said. “I cannot wait.”

Weston Watts and his father David Watts said they were breaking out the red carpet for the Fathom event.

The premier will be at 7:15 p.m., Tuesday, November 29. Tickets are on sale at PrincessTheatreLexington.net.

The movie follows Jake Young, a young boy who experiences a life-changing effect when he is transported back to Bethlehem on the night of Jesus’ birth after a skateboarding accident the night before Christmas.

With the help of the shepherds, one of which is played by Jordan, Jake discovers the…

