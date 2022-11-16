Commission Approves Budget Transfers, Funding for Chamber Christmas

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County Commission approved money for the Henderson County Chamber Christmas celebration, road improvements, a homeless project and inmate re-entry grant during its regular monthly meeting, November 8, 2022.

Commissioners also approved a public records request policy, new committee appointments and a new home for the county’s election commission.

While most action was unanimous, some items included a lengthy discussion and some had some dissenting votes.

Commissioners found themselves getting into the holiday spirit as they approved $32,572 for the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce to rent a 2,000 square foot ice skating rink. This will be the first year that the chamber plans to put a rink on the courthouse law in conjunction with its Festival of Lights and Winter Nights Celebration (see related story).

“What we want to do is to provide an experience with the Christmas Light,” Chamber Executive Director Kristina Anderson told commissioners. “We really want to create a magical experience, not only for our residents, but for people outside our area.”

The chamber is hoping the festivities will not only help increase local business but will attract visitors from outside the county.

“There is a great opportunity to capture that audience and bring them to our county,” Anderson said.

“We are excited to bring this to our community,” Henderson County Chamber of Commerce President Tasha Johnson said. “This is magical, Christmas is a magic season.”

“We want to keep our people here and not going to…

For complete coverage, see the November 16th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!