Chamber’s Christmas Festivity Will Feature Ice Rink

The Chamber of Commerce is looking to bring some Christmas cheer to Lexington and Henderson County with a Festival of Lights and Winter Nights, starting early in December.

Plans are still being developed, but some activities are set and many more are planned. The Henderson County Commission and the Lexington City Board have taken the first steps in helping the Chamber make it a successful event.

The events will kick off with the lighting of a 15-foot Christmas tree on the court square, December 8th.

The Jackson Symphony will hold a Christmas Concert in the auditorium of Lexington High School, December 9th.

A skating rink is being leased and constructed on the front lawn of the Henderson County Courthouse. The rink will use a self-lubricating, synthetic ice surface. The chamber hopes to make it a…

