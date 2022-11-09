Veterans to be Honored This Weekend

Article by Steve Corlew-

Several activities and events are scheduled to honor local veterans this weekend.

Thursday, November 10, the Sardis Senior Center will have a program honoring veterans at 11:00 a.m. followed by a luncheon.

The Henderson County Senior Citizens Center will host a drive through breakfast, Thursday, November 10 to honor Veterans. The event will be from 8:00 a.m. through 10:00 a.m. at 70 Dixon Street.

The Scotts Hill Senior Center will hold a Veterans Day program, Friday, at 10:30 a.m. followed by a potluck luncheon at 11:30 a.m.

On Friday, day long activities are planned in Lexington, starting with a breakfast at Lexington Middle School at 8:00 a.m. According to VFW Post 1294 Commander Jimmy White, a parade is scheduled at 10:00 a.m. on the square. Both the Lexington High School and Scotts Hill High School bands are expected to participate.

Retired General Dan Woods will be the Veterans Day guest speaker at 11:00 a.m. in the main courtroom.

At 1:50 p.m. Lexington High School Renaissance and JROTC will present a program with…

