Tigers, Trosper Qualify for State

Article by Blake Franklin-

Back-to-back trips to the TSSAA State Cross Country meet are an accomplishment the Lexington Tiger Cross Country team can be very proud of, especially since they compete in one of, if not the toughest region in the state. In last season’s state meet, all four qualifying teams from their region finished in the top 10 at the state meet. The Tigers earned the right to compete in the TSSAA State Meet tomorrow. Thursday, November 3, 2022, after placing 4th in the Region 7 A-AA meet at Martin last Tuesday. With only two seniors on the team, the opportunity to return for a third consecutive trip in 2023 is a great possibility.

Senior Chandler Roberson led the way for LHS finishing the grueling course in a time of 17:11, good for 9th overall. He was followed by Zac Bassham, who finished in 13th place with a time of 17:19. Tigers Adam Zukowski and Jackson Pace followed clocking in at 18:10 and 18:15, respectively. Brennon Anthony was next to cross the finish line at 19:06 followed by Ryan Goff (19:51) and Marquon Anthony (20:48). The Tigers completed the regular season with an impressive record of 101-18.

LHS Lady Tiger Brooklyn Trosper saw the fruits of her labor merit her a trip to the State meet as well. Trosper, a freshman, finished with a time of 21:42 last Tuesday, good enough for a 10th place finish overall, qualifying her as an individual participant. Trosper and the Tigers will compete tomorrow in the state meet at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

For this and other interesting articles, see the November 2nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

