Election Day Draws Nigh, Candidates Seek Votes

Article by Steve Corlew-

Early voting in Henderson County ends Thursday, November 3, 2022.

Candidates have been busy campaigning in Henderson County. Most recently incumbent Republican Congressman David Kustoff’s campaign stopped at the Henderson County Courthouse. Kustoff, along with 72nd District incumbent State Representative Kirk Haston and 79th District Republican nominee Brock Martin. Kustoff was accompanied by other state Republican Party officials including Tennessee Speaker of the House, Cameron Sexton.

Turnout has been good for this year’s state and federal General election. As of October 31st, 2,193 have voted early.

The election office is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until noon. Voters are reminded to have a…

For complete coverage, see the November 2nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

