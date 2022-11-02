Alabama Man Faces Multiple Charges

Article by Steve Corlew-

A 25-year-old Sheffield, AL man faces multiple charges, including attempted second degree murder, following an incident on Broadway Road South, October 27, 2022 according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department.

Cody Lee James Quinn was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, domestic assault, simple assault, criminal attempt-second degree murder, and resisting arrest, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department.

Four officers responded to an alleged domestic assault in progress at 35 Broadway Road South.

Upon arrival, officers had to separate the parties, according to the report. The victim was transported to the Henderson County Community Hospital where she was treated and released, according to officers.

