Vineyard Named Finance Director, Solid Waste Committee Meets

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County Finance Committee named a new Finance Department Director and the county’s solid waste committee met last week. The two separate committee’s held session, October 20 and 21.

In the Finance Committee meeting Friday morning, Assistant Finance Department Director Megan Vineyard was named to head the department. Her appointment fills the vacancy left when Lee Wilkinson resigned in September to take a position with a private firm.

Vineyard has been Deputy Finance Director since April 2021. Prior to that, she was an accounting specialist in the department from July 2018.

For the last two years, the county’s state audits have resulted in “no findings,” for the first time in Henderson County history.

The committee also tasked Vineyard with hiring her replacement.

Vineyard was the only applicant for the position. Committee member and highway department supervisor, Steve Vineyard, abstained from voting. Committee member Dan Hughes was absent.

“I think we have the right person for the job,” Mayor McCready said.

Other members of the committee are Mayor Robbie McCready, Director of Schools Steve Wilkinson, Circuit Court Clerk Beverly Dunaway and…

For complete coverage, see the October 26th edition of The Lexington Progress.

