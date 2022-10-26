Lexington Aldermen Tackle Lengthy Agenda

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Lexington Board of Aldermen worked through a long agenda, addressing some lingering issues, October 24, 2022.

In past meetings the board had discussed beer permits, mobile home parks, new developments, and job openings.

Monday night’s three-and-a-half-hour session saw some resolutions, but also brought more questions.

Early in the meeting the aldermen voted to change the city’s beer ordinance after learning that it was stricter than a state ordinance. A beer application for Donald R. Vaugh Jr. to operate The Deuce on 100 Spur Drive was postponed as aldermen needed to address its ordinance.

The board voted to delete a section of the city ordinance restricting the issuance of a permit to anyone convicted of certain crimes. The first reading passed unanimously, and a second reading will be held October 27th at 12:00 p.m.

On another recuring issue, aldermen heard from Cecil McNatt about some undeveloped lots in Beasley Subdivision. McNatt had previously appeared before the board trying to move forward on the development of five undeveloped lots.

The issue delaying the development was the lack of city sewer service.

After a lengthy discussion, the board informally agreed to allow McNatt to pave the road into the subdivision if he includes a cul-de-sac at the end of the road. The board will then have to accept the road. The homes can be connected to septic systems until…

